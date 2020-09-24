Box: Hillsboro 7, Perryville 3

|R
|H
|E
|Hillsboro
|7
|11
|1
|Perryville
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Hillsboro
|9-5
|3-0
|99/7
|36/3
|Perryville
|8-3
|4-1
|98/7
|35/2
|Hillsboro
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lauren Nichols (#1, OF, Fr.)
|3
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Alanah Dunphy (#4, IF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Hailey Genge (#32, IF, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryleigh Hindle (#9, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Elizabeth Bartlett (#28, C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sara Stokes (#21, IF, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Perryville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.