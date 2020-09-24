 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Hillsboro 7, Perryville 3
0 comments

Box: Hillsboro 7, Perryville 3

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
RHE
Hillsboro7111
Perryville300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Hillsboro9-53-099/736/3
Perryville8-34-198/735/2

HillsboroABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lauren Nichols (#1, OF, Fr.)3231200
Alanah Dunphy (#4, IF, Sr.)4223101
Hailey Genge (#32, IF, Jr.)4220000
Ryleigh Hindle (#9, OF, Sr.)3110100
Elizabeth Bartlett (#28, C, Sr.)3021100
Sara Stokes (#21, IF, Jr.)4012100

Perryville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports