Box: Holt 10, St. Dominic 3
1234567RHE
Holt12006011000
St. Dominic2001000352

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Holt7-103-6105/6131/8
St. Dominic11-133-1158/9184/11

Holt
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. DominicABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jessie Blaine (#14, C, Sr.)3120200
Delaney Smith (#4, CF, Jr.)3111001
Lillie Jobe (#10, RF, Jr.)4100000
Victoria Owen (#18, 1B, Fr.)3010000
Kennedy Locker (#3, LF, Fr.)3010000

