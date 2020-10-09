Box: Holt 10, St. Dominic 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Holt
|1
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|St. Dominic
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Holt
|7-10
|3-6
|105/6
|131/8
|St. Dominic
|11-13
|3-1
|158/9
|184/11
|Holt
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Dominic
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jessie Blaine (#14, C, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Delaney Smith (#4, CF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Lillie Jobe (#10, RF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Victoria Owen (#18, 1B, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy Locker (#3, LF, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.