Box: Holt 12, Highland, Missouri 2
0 comments

  • 0
RHE
Holt12124
Highland, Missouri200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Holt2-10-027/917/6
Highland, Missouri1-20-011/419/6

HoltABRHRBI2B3BHR
Leighton Roy (#9, OF, Jr.)4320100
Lexy Smith (#12, SS, Sr.)4220000
Torri Hinnah (#13, 3B, Sr.)4123100
Brooke Mathys (#7, 2B, Sr.)4111000
Grace Miles (#2, OF, Jr.)4111000
Mari Distefones (#3, C, Jr.)2111100
Alli Tudor (#15, 1B, So.)4110000
Reese Eagan (#17, C, Jr.)2101000
Josie Roe (#10, CF, So.)4011000
Hannah Gannon (#16, P, Sr.)1010000

Highland, Missouri
Individual stats Have not been reported.

