Box: Holt 12, Highland, Missouri 2

|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Holt
|2-1
|0-0
|27/9
|17/6
|Highland, Missouri
|1-2
|0-0
|11/4
|19/6
|Holt
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Leighton Roy (#9, OF, Jr.)
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lexy Smith (#12, SS, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Torri Hinnah (#13, 3B, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Brooke Mathys (#7, 2B, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Miles (#2, OF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mari Distefones (#3, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Alli Tudor (#15, 1B, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reese Eagan (#17, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Josie Roe (#10, CF, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Gannon (#16, P, Sr.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highland, Missouri
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
