Box: Holt 13, Timberland 8

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Timberland
|0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Holt
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|10
|13
|17
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Timberland
|2-2
|0-1
|33/8
|30/8
|Holt
|5-0
|1-0
|47/12
|24/6
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Holt
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Torri Hinnah (#13, 3B, Sr.)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Leighton Roy (#9, OF, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Gannon (#16, P, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Lexy Smith (#12, SS, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Josey Roe (#10, CF, So.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Alli Tudor (#15, 1B, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Miles (#2, OF, Jr.)
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mari Destifanes (#3, C, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brooke Mathys (#7, 2B, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reese Eagan (#17, C, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.