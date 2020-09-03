 Skip to main content
Box: Holt 13, Timberland 8
Box: Holt 13, Timberland 8

123456RHE
Timberland062000800
Holt000301013171

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Timberland2-20-133/830/8
Holt5-01-047/1224/6

Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.

HoltABRHRBI2B3BHR
Torri Hinnah (#13, 3B, Sr.)3321000
Leighton Roy (#9, OF, Jr.)4220000
Hannah Gannon (#16, P, Sr.)4224001
Lexy Smith (#12, SS, Sr.)4121100
Josey Roe (#10, CF, So.)3122100
Alli Tudor (#15, 1B, So.)4121000
Grace Miles (#2, OF, Jr.)1112000
Mari Destifanes (#3, C, Jr.)0100000
Brooke Mathys (#7, 2B, Sr.)3020000
Reese Eagan (#17, C, Jr.)4021000

