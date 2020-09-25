Box: Holt 5, Francis Howell 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Holt
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|8
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell
|1-11
|1-6
|45/4
|109/9
|Holt
|6-6
|3-4
|79/7
|82/7
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Holt
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alli Tudor (#15, 1B, So.)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Lexy Smith (#12, SS, Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rae Sheffield (#1, OF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Gannon (#16, P, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Leighton Roy (#9, OF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Josey Roe (#10, CF, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Reese Eagan (#17, C, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
