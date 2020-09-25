 Skip to main content
Box: Holt 5, Francis Howell 4
Box: Holt 5, Francis Howell 4

1234567RHE
Francis Howell0101020400
Holt0002210581

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell1-111-645/4109/9
Holt6-63-479/782/7

Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.

HoltABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alli Tudor (#15, 1B, So.)2222001
Lexy Smith (#12, SS, Sr.)3210000
Rae Sheffield (#1, OF, Jr.)0100000
Hannah Gannon (#16, P, Sr.)3021000
Leighton Roy (#9, OF, Jr.)3010100
Josey Roe (#10, CF, So.)4010100
Reese Eagan (#17, C, Jr.)3010000

