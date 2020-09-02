 Skip to main content
Box: Holt 7, Seckman 2
1234567RHE
Holt0000000700
Seckman0000000280

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Holt3-10-034/819/5
Seckman1-10-012/315/4

Holt
Individual stats Have not been reported.

SeckmanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Sophie Greenfield (#9, 2B, Sr.)4140000
Josie Lindsey (#28, 3B, So.)3110000
Abby Harvell (#15, CF, So.)3010000
Grace Deen (#12, C, So.)3010000
Madi Conrad (#5, 1B, Jr.)4010000

