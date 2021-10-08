Box: Incarnate Word 13, Lutheran South 3

|R
|H
|E
|Lutheran South
|3
|0
|0
|Incarnate Word
|13
|14
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lutheran South
|12-11
|1-0
|137/6
|118/5
|Incarnate Word
|13-11
|3-1
|185/8
|168/7
|Lutheran South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Incarnate Word
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Macy Brown (#47, Sr.)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Olivia Stroker (#16, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sophia Otten (#10, Fr.)
|3
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Ella Post (#17, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aubrey Lasek (#1, So.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sam Buehler (#3, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Emi Hercules (#27, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lilly Catlow (#7, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Becca Ramer (#11, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kenzie Nelson (#99, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
