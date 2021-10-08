 Skip to main content
Box: Incarnate Word 13, Lutheran South 3
Box: Incarnate Word 13, Lutheran South 3

RHE
Lutheran South300
Incarnate Word13142

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lutheran South12-111-0137/6118/5
Incarnate Word13-113-1185/8168/7

Lutheran South
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Incarnate WordABRHRBI2B3BHR
Macy Brown (#47, Sr.)2311100
Olivia Stroker (#16, Jr.)4220100
Sophia Otten (#10, Fr.)3224001
Ella Post (#17, Jr.)3221000
Aubrey Lasek (#1, So.)3121100
Sam Buehler (#3, Jr.)3121200
Emi Hercules (#27, Sr.)3112000
Lilly Catlow (#7, Fr.)0100000
Becca Ramer (#11, Sr.)3010000
Kenzie Nelson (#99, So.)3013000

