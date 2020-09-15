Box: Incarnate Word 13, Lutheran St. Charles 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Incarnate Word
|1
|0
|4
|0
|8
|13
|0
|0
|Lutheran St. Charles
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Incarnate Word
|1-0
|0-0
|13/13
|1/1
|Lutheran St. Charles
|1-1
|0-0
|5/5
|16/16
|Incarnate Word
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran St. Charles
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Maddie Brenizer (#1, SS, Sr.)
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Molly Clifft (#15, P, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Rachel Small (#5, 1B)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
