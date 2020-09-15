 Skip to main content
Box: Incarnate Word 13, Lutheran St. Charles 1
Box: Incarnate Word 13, Lutheran St. Charles 1

12345RHE
Incarnate Word104081300
Lutheran St. Charles00100165

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Incarnate Word1-00-013/131/1
Lutheran St. Charles1-10-05/516/16

Incarnate Word
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Lutheran St. CharlesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Maddie Brenizer (#1, SS, Sr.)3130100
Molly Clifft (#15, P, Sr.)3021010
Rachel Small (#5, 1B)2010000

