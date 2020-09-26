Box: Incarnate Word 14, Twin Rivers 6

|1
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|8
|14
|16
|1
|Twin Rivers
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Incarnate Word
|3-4
|0-1
|47/7
|43/6
|Twin Rivers
|0-3
|0-0
|11/2
|32/5
|Incarnate Word
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Macy Brown (#47, Jr.)
|5
|3
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lauren Gallagher (#18, Sr.)
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Mia Boyd (#42, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brielle DiMemmo (#25, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ella Post (#17, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kenzie Nelson (#99, Fr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Raina Ross (#5, Fr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Buehler (#3, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Becca Ramer (#11, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rachel Ross (#24, Fr.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Twin Rivers
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
