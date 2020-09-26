 Skip to main content
Box: Incarnate Word 14, Twin Rivers 6
Box: Incarnate Word 14, Twin Rivers 6

123456RHE
Incarnate Word00303814161
Twin Rivers201102600

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Incarnate Word3-40-147/743/6
Twin Rivers0-30-011/232/5

Incarnate WordABRHRBI2B3BHR
Macy Brown (#47, Jr.)5344010
Lauren Gallagher (#18, Sr.)5222100
Mia Boyd (#42, Sr.)4221000
Brielle DiMemmo (#25, Jr.)4220000
Ella Post (#17, So.)4121000
Kenzie Nelson (#99, Fr.)4111000
Raina Ross (#5, Fr.)2110000
Sam Buehler (#3, So.)3101000
Becca Ramer (#11, Jr.)2011000
Rachel Ross (#24, Fr.)1010000

Twin Rivers
Individual stats Have not been reported.

