Box: Incarnate Word 3, Warrenton 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Warrenton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Warrenton
|18-11
|8-0
|204/7
|95/3
|Incarnate Word
|17-11
|3-1
|233/8
|171/6
Blankenship bears down in new role, helps Sullivan return to final four
Magical St. Charles West run ends in Class 3 quarterfinal loss at Perryville
Softball spotlight: St. Charles West uses improbable 31-30 win to spark run to elite eight
Softball roundup: Ware helps Parkway South top Marquette; Sullivan wins 14th successive district crown
Inman's blast propels Washington past Summit and into Class 4 quarterfinals
|Warrenton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Incarnate Word
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ella Post (#17, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Macy Brown (#47, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olivia Stroker (#16, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kenzie Nelson (#99, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emi Hercules (#27, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Buehler (#3, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
