 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Incarnate Word 3, Warrenton 2
0 comments

Box: Incarnate Word 3, Warrenton 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234567RHE
Warrenton0000000200
Incarnate Word0000000360

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Warrenton18-118-0204/795/3
Incarnate Word17-113-1233/8171/6

Warrenton
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Incarnate WordABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ella Post (#17, Jr.)3110100
Macy Brown (#47, Sr.)3110000
Olivia Stroker (#16, Jr.)2110000
Kenzie Nelson (#99, So.)3011000
Emi Hercules (#27, Sr.)3010000
Sam Buehler (#3, Jr.)3010000

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News