Box: Incarnate Word 8, Sikeston 4
123456RHE
Incarnate Word2302018154
Sikeston310000400

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Incarnate Word3-40-147/743/6
Sikeston0-30-08/122/3

Incarnate WordABRHRBI2B3BHR
Brielle DiMemmo (#25, Jr.)4343101
Macy Brown (#47, Jr.)4231010
Lauren Gallagher (#18, Sr.)4133101
Rachel Ross (#24, Fr.)4120000
Ella Post (#17, So.)3110000
Becca Ramer (#11, Jr.)3010000
Olivia Stroker (#16, So.)4010000

Sikeston
Individual stats Have not been reported.

