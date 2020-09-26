Box: Incarnate Word 8, Sikeston 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Incarnate Word
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|8
|15
|4
|Sikeston
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Incarnate Word
|3-4
|0-1
|47/7
|43/6
|Sikeston
|0-3
|0-0
|8/1
|22/3
|Incarnate Word
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Brielle DiMemmo (#25, Jr.)
|4
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Macy Brown (#47, Jr.)
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Lauren Gallagher (#18, Sr.)
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Rachel Ross (#24, Fr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ella Post (#17, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Becca Ramer (#11, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olivia Stroker (#16, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sikeston
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.