Box: Jackson 5, Farmington 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Farmington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Jackson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Farmington
|12-4
|2-1
|79/5
|54/3
|Jackson
|6-3
|1-0
|52/3
|20/1
|Farmington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Abby Robbins (#2, 2B, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Courtney Swink (#1, P, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mckennah Wallace (#9, C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alayna Resinger (#15, OF, Jr.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Elly Robbins (#3, P)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jackson
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
