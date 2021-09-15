 Skip to main content
Box: Jackson 5, Farmington 1
Box: Jackson 5, Farmington 1

123456RHE
Farmington100000170
Jackson112001500

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Farmington12-42-179/554/3
Jackson6-31-052/320/1

FarmingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Abby Robbins (#2, 2B, Sr.)3120000
Courtney Swink (#1, P, Sr.)3010000
Mckennah Wallace (#9, C, Sr.)3010000
Alayna Resinger (#15, OF, Jr.)1010000
Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, So.)3010100
Elly Robbins (#3, P)3010100

Jackson
Individual stats Have not been reported.

