Box: Jackson 5, Seckman 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Seckman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Jackson
|5-3
|0-0
|47/6
|19/2
|Seckman
|8-6
|0-1
|106/13
|93/12
|Jackson
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Seckman
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Madi Conrad (#5, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Josie Lindsey (#29, SS, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Harvell (#15, OF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Deen (#12, C, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
