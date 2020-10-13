 Skip to main content
Box: Jefferson 11, Louisiana 3
Box: Jefferson 11, Louisiana 3

RHE
Louisiana300
Jefferson11170

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Louisiana0-110-617/2124/11
Jefferson7-131-6129/12153/14

Louisiana
Individual stats Have not been reported.

JeffersonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Catryn Cattoor (#10, C, Sr.)4333001
Morgan Figliolo (#6, IF, So.)4331010
Brittany Bittick (#12, OF, Sr.)4220100
Maggie Brunke (#2, IF, Sr.)5220000
Marissa Fasnut (#11, C, Fr.)0100000
Cameron Menke (#17, IF, Jr.)4021000
Chloe Vaughn (#16, IF, So.)3021100
Paige Wagner (#8, OF, So.)4022100
Allison Campbell (#30, OF, So.)4010000

