Box: Jefferson 11, Louisiana 3

|R
|H
|E
|Louisiana
|3
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|11
|17
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Louisiana
|0-11
|0-6
|17/2
|124/11
|Jefferson
|7-13
|1-6
|129/12
|153/14
|Louisiana
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Jefferson
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Catryn Cattoor (#10, C, Sr.)
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Morgan Figliolo (#6, IF, So.)
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Brittany Bittick (#12, OF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Maggie Brunke (#2, IF, Sr.)
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marissa Fasnut (#11, C, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron Menke (#17, IF, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chloe Vaughn (#16, IF, So.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Paige Wagner (#8, OF, So.)
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Allison Campbell (#30, OF, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.