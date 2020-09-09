Box: Jefferson 12, Chaffee 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Jefferson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|10
|0
|Chaffee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Jefferson
|3-1
|0-1
|42/10
|10/2
|Chaffee
|0-1
|0-0
|3/1
|12/3
|Jefferson
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Maggie Brunke (#2, IF, Sr.)
|5
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Catryn Cattoor (#10, C, Sr.)
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gracie Friedmeyer (#5, IF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Figliolo (#6, IF, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron Menke (#17, IF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Chloe Vaughn (#16, IF, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Campbell (#30, OF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chaffee
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
