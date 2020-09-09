 Skip to main content
Box: Jefferson 12, Chaffee 3
1234567RHE
Jefferson000000012100
Chaffee0000000300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Jefferson3-10-142/1010/2
Chaffee0-10-03/112/3

JeffersonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Maggie Brunke (#2, IF, Sr.)5432000
Catryn Cattoor (#10, C, Sr.)4233100
Gracie Friedmeyer (#5, IF, Jr.)3210000
Morgan Figliolo (#6, IF, So.)4200000
Cameron Menke (#17, IF, Jr.)4124001
Chloe Vaughn (#16, IF, So.)3100000
Allison Campbell (#30, OF, So.)3010000

Chaffee
Individual stats Have not been reported.

