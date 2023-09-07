|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Jefferson
|5
|4
|2
|0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|Herculaneum
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Jefferson
|2-3
|1-0
|43/9
|60/12
|Herculaneum
|1-5
|0-2
|33/7
|95/19
|Jefferson
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Herculaneum
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lane Hamtil (#20, Sr.)
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lexi Howell (#23, Sr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Lennington (#27, So.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cheyenne Wood (#13, Cat, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0