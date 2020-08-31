 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Jefferson 17, Fredericktown 1
0 comments

Box: Jefferson 17, Fredericktown 1

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
RHE
Fredericktown100
Jefferson1770

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fredericktown0-10-01/117/17
Jefferson1-00-017/171/1

Fredericktown
Individual stats Have not been reported.

JeffersonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Morgan Figliolo (#6, IF, So.)3320100
Catryn Cattoor (#10, C, Sr.)0300000
Maggie Brunke (#2, IF, Sr.)3300000
Cameron Menke (#17, IF, Jr.)1211100
Chloe Vaughn (#16, IF, So.)3210000
Brittany Bittick (#12, OF, Sr.)4122100
Allison Campbell (#30, OF, So.)3111000
Gracie Friedmeyer (#5, IF, Jr.)1100000
Alyssa Sullivan (#15, OF, Jr.)0100000

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports