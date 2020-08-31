Box: Jefferson 17, Fredericktown 1

|R
|H
|E
|Fredericktown
|1
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|17
|7
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fredericktown
|0-1
|0-0
|1/1
|17/17
|Jefferson
|1-0
|0-0
|17/17
|1/1
|Fredericktown
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Jefferson
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Morgan Figliolo (#6, IF, So.)
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Catryn Cattoor (#10, C, Sr.)
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maggie Brunke (#2, IF, Sr.)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron Menke (#17, IF, Jr.)
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Chloe Vaughn (#16, IF, So.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brittany Bittick (#12, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Allison Campbell (#30, OF, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gracie Friedmeyer (#5, IF, Jr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alyssa Sullivan (#15, OF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
