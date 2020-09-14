Box: Jefferson 8, St. Clair 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Jefferson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
|0
|St. Clair
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Jefferson
|5-1
|1-1
|59/10
|17/3
|St. Clair
|3-5
|1-1
|52/9
|65/11
|Jefferson
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Catryn Cattoor (#10, C, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Maggie Brunke (#2, IF, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Campbell (#30, OF, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marissa Fasnut (#11, C, Fr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron Menke (#17, IF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Paige Wagner (#8, OF, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chloe Vaughn (#16, IF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|St. Clair
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
