Box: Jefferson 8, St. Clair 4
Box: Jefferson 8, St. Clair 4

1234567RHE
Jefferson0000000880
St. Clair0000000400

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Jefferson5-11-159/1017/3
St. Clair3-51-152/965/11

JeffersonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Catryn Cattoor (#10, C, Sr.)4223020
Maggie Brunke (#2, IF, Sr.)3221000
Allison Campbell (#30, OF, So.)4110000
Marissa Fasnut (#11, C, Fr.)4110000
Cameron Menke (#17, IF, Jr.)3111000
Paige Wagner (#8, OF, So.)3100000
Chloe Vaughn (#16, IF, So.)3011000

St. Clair
Individual stats Have not been reported.

