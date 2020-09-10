 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Jefferson 9, Herculaneum 4
0 comments

Box: Jefferson 9, Herculaneum 4

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
1234567RHE
Herculaneum0001012427
Jefferson0004410900

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Herculaneum0-50-27/167/13
Jefferson4-11-151/1014/3

HerculaneumABRHRBI2B3BHR
Belle Milojevic (So.)3210000
Courtnee Lowrey (So.)3100000
Abigail Heidland (Fr.)3010000

Jefferson
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports