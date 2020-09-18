Box: Jefferson City 11, Farmington 10

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Farmington
|0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|10
|6
|0
|Jefferson City
|0
|1
|0
|8
|2
|11
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Farmington
|8-8
|2-1
|115/7
|81/5
|Jefferson City
|1-1
|0-0
|14/1
|23/1
|Farmington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Abby Robbins (#2, P, Jr.)
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Courtney Swink (#1, CF, Jr.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, Fr.)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alayna Resinger (#15, OF, So.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jayden Tucker (#22, 2B, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Shelby Bowling (#4, 1B, Fr.)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Makenna LaChance (#7, 1B, Sr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
