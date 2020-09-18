 Skip to main content
Box: Jefferson City 11, Farmington 10
Box: Jefferson City 11, Farmington 10

12345RHE
Farmington033311060
Jefferson City010821100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Farmington8-82-1115/781/5
Jefferson City1-10-014/123/1

FarmingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Abby Robbins (#2, P, Jr.)1211000
Courtney Swink (#1, CF, Jr.)2210000
Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, Fr.)1200000
Alayna Resinger (#15, OF, So.)3121000
Jayden Tucker (#22, 2B, Fr.)3111000
Shelby Bowling (#4, 1B, Fr.)1111100
Makenna LaChance (#7, 1B, Sr.)0100000

Jefferson City
Individual stats Have not been reported.

