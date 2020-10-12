 Skip to main content
Box: Jefferson City 8, Troy Buchanan 6
Box: Jefferson City 8, Troy Buchanan 6

1234567RHE
Troy Buchanan1000005693
Jefferson City4300010800

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Troy Buchanan17-68-2187/882/4
Jefferson City2-30-030/152/2

Troy BuchananABRHRBI2B3BHR
Natalie Sullivan (#3, 5-6, OF, Sr.)3210100
Morgan Shields (#11, 5-6, 3RD, Sr.)4111001
MaKenna DeClue (#8, 5-4, OF, Sr.)3110000
Hailey Jolliff (#10, 5-8, 1ST, Jr.)3111100
Lily Arndt (#9, 5-6, P, So.)2100000
Bella Wilson (#7, 5-6, OF, Sr.)4021001
Tori Hatton (#25, 5-6, C, Jr.)3021000
Dallis Darnell (#5, 5-6, 2nd, Jr.)3010000

Jefferson City
Individual stats Have not been reported.

