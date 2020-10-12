Box: Jefferson City 8, Troy Buchanan 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Troy Buchanan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|9
|3
|Jefferson City
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|17-6
|8-2
|187/8
|82/4
|Jefferson City
|2-3
|0-0
|30/1
|52/2
|Troy Buchanan
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Natalie Sullivan (#3, 5-6, OF, Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Morgan Shields (#11, 5-6, 3RD, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|MaKenna DeClue (#8, 5-4, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hailey Jolliff (#10, 5-8, 1ST, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lily Arndt (#9, 5-6, P, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bella Wilson (#7, 5-6, OF, Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Tori Hatton (#25, 5-6, C, Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dallis Darnell (#5, 5-6, 2nd, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.