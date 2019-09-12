Subscribe for 99¢
1234567RHE
Jefferson100305110120
Herculaneum0000000070

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Jefferson2-41-138/647/8
Herculaneum1-50-234/664/11

JeffersonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Abi Chipps (#3, IF, Sr.)5450000
Catryn Cattoor (#10, C, Jr.)4231100
Cameron Menke (#17, IF, So.)2111100
Joceline Falkengren (#11, OF, Sr.)3112000
Rachel Westhoff (#8, OF, Sr.)0100000
Maggie Brunke (#2, IF, Jr.)3100000
Morgan Figliolo (#6, IF, Fr.)4022010

HerculaneumABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ashley Croom (#5, CAT, Sr.)3020200
Lesley Eberhardt (#20, 2nd, So.)3020000
Emma Vaughn (#12, SS, Sr.)1010000
Skylar Johnston (#9, OF, Sr.)2010000
Courtnee Lowrey (#4, 3RD)3010000

