|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Jefferson
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|1
|10
|12
|0
|Herculaneum
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Jefferson
|2-4
|1-1
|38/6
|47/8
|Herculaneum
|1-5
|0-2
|34/6
|64/11
|Jefferson
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Abi Chipps (#3, IF, Sr.)
|5
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Catryn Cattoor (#10, C, Jr.)
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cameron Menke (#17, IF, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Joceline Falkengren (#11, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rachel Westhoff (#8, OF, Sr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maggie Brunke (#2, IF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Figliolo (#6, IF, Fr.)
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Herculaneum
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ashley Croom (#5, CAT, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Lesley Eberhardt (#20, 2nd, So.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Vaughn (#12, SS, Sr.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Skylar Johnston (#9, OF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Courtnee Lowrey (#4, 3RD)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0