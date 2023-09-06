|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|Jennings
|5
|6
|10
|21
|8
|0
|McCluer
|0
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Jennings
|3-0
|3-0
|63/21
|23/8
|McCluer
|0-1
|0-1
|7/2
|21/7
|Jennings
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Nichaela Davis (#5, Sr.)
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Anyah Hammond (#7, Fr.)
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nichelle Davis (#12, Sr.)
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alauna Lawerence (#8, Sr.)
|4
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Angel Colemen (#1, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCluer
|Individual stats Have not been reported.