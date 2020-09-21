 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Kelly 8, Jefferson 4
0 comments

Box: Kelly 8, Jefferson 4

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234567RHE
Kelly0000000800
Jefferson0000000450

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Kelly3-10-035/919/5
Jefferson5-41-273/1862/16

Kelly
Individual stats Have not been reported.

JeffersonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Catryn Cattoor (#10, C, Sr.)2211001
Cameron Menke (#17, IF, Jr.)3123001
Allison Campbell (#30, OF, So.)3110000
Chloe Vaughn (#16, IF, So.)3010000

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports