Box: Kelly 8, Jefferson 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Kelly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Kelly
|3-1
|0-0
|35/9
|19/5
|Jefferson
|5-4
|1-2
|73/18
|62/16
|Kelly
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Jefferson
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Catryn Cattoor (#10, C, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Cameron Menke (#17, IF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Allison Campbell (#30, OF, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chloe Vaughn (#16, IF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.