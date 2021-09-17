Box: Kirksville 6, Oakville 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Kirksville
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Oakville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Kirksville
|2-0
|0-0
|13/6
|8/4
|Oakville
|9-4
|0-1
|90/45
|57/28
|Kirksville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Oakville
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lilly Kahle (#10, 2B, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Madison Rhyne (#15, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Amelia Wiesler (#18, 3B, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Mary Tutwiler (#3, OF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
