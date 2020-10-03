Box: Kirkwood 11, St. Dominic 8

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Kirkwood
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|2
|1
|11
|0
|0
|St. Dominic
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|10
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Kirkwood
|3-2
|1-1
|43/9
|41/8
|St. Dominic
|10-11
|3-1
|123/25
|159/32
|Kirkwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Dominic
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Addison Henke (#5, P, Fr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Jessie Blaine (#14, C, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kennedy Locker (#3, LF, Fr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Abbie Danchus (#30, 2B, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Victoria Owen (#18, 1B, Fr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Delaney Smith (#4, CF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lillie Jobe (#10, RF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neely Edwards (#12, 3B, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
