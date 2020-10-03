 Skip to main content
Box: Kirkwood 11, St. Dominic 8
Box: Kirkwood 11, St. Dominic 8

1234567RHE
Kirkwood10304211100
St. Dominic22220008103

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Kirkwood3-21-143/941/8
St. Dominic10-113-1123/25159/32

Kirkwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. DominicABRHRBI2B3BHR
Addison Henke (#5, P, Fr.)3221101
Jessie Blaine (#14, C, Sr.)2211001
Kennedy Locker (#3, LF, Fr.)4121100
Abbie Danchus (#30, 2B, So.)5112001
Victoria Owen (#18, 1B, Fr.)4111100
Delaney Smith (#4, CF, Jr.)2100000
Lillie Jobe (#10, RF, Jr.)3020000
Neely Edwards (#12, 3B, Sr.)4010000

