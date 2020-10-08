 Skip to main content
Box: Kirkwood 16, Parkway West 6
Box: Kirkwood 16, Parkway West 6

1234567RHE
Kirkwood13503221600
Parkway West10203006104

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Kirkwood5-42-196/1168/8
Parkway West4-73-269/893/10

Kirkwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Parkway WestABRHRBI2B3BHR
Megan Leahy (#29, Sr.)4330000
Dorothy Wunderlich (#20, Sr.)4220000
Allie Judd (#9, Jr.)3123001
Rachel Livak (#5)4021000
Addison Turken (#2, So.)3012100

