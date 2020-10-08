Box: Kirkwood 16, Parkway West 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Kirkwood
|1
|3
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|16
|0
|0
|Parkway West
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|10
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Kirkwood
|5-4
|2-1
|96/11
|68/8
|Parkway West
|4-7
|3-2
|69/8
|93/10
|Kirkwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Megan Leahy (#29, Sr.)
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dorothy Wunderlich (#20, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allie Judd (#9, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Rachel Livak (#5)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Addison Turken (#2, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
