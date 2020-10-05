 Skip to main content
Box: Kirkwood 20, Nerinx Hall 2
123RHE
Kirkwood13432092
Nerinx Hall002200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Kirkwood4-21-163/1043/7
Nerinx Hall2-21-137/652/9

KirkwoodABRHRBI2B3BHR
Sophie Kramer (#17)3333101
Katie Hastings (#18, Sr.)1311000
Allie Friar (#22, So.)1303000
Zoe Krug (#13, Sr.)2222000
Madisen Butler (#16)3215001
Jeannie Smith (#8)2211000
Maddie Hickman (#14, So.)2211000
Kate Domian (#19)3101000
Lauren Mills (#21)0100000
Anna Rawlings (#12)1100000

Nerinx Hall
Individual stats Have not been reported.

