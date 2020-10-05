Box: Kirkwood 20, Nerinx Hall 2

|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|Kirkwood
|13
|4
|3
|20
|9
|2
|Nerinx Hall
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Kirkwood
|4-2
|1-1
|63/10
|43/7
|Nerinx Hall
|2-2
|1-1
|37/6
|52/9
|Kirkwood
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Sophie Kramer (#17)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Katie Hastings (#18, Sr.)
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Allie Friar (#22, So.)
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zoe Krug (#13, Sr.)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Madisen Butler (#16)
|3
|2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Jeannie Smith (#8)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Hickman (#14, So.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kate Domian (#19)
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Mills (#21)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Rawlings (#12)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nerinx Hall
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
