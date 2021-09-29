 Skip to main content
Box: Kirkwood 5, Mehlville 2
Box: Kirkwood 5, Mehlville 2

1234567RHE
Mehlville1000010270
Kirkwood0001040500

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Mehlville8-93-1121/785/5
Kirkwood4-132-173/4127/7

MehlvilleABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lily Douglas (#9, Fr.)3110000
Jordan Silies (#1, Sr.)3110000
Maddy Kordik (#4, Sr.)3021100
Emily Vassolo (#3, Jr.)4010000
Gabi Moen (#23, Jr.)3011000
Emilee Goebel (#19, Sr.)3010000

Kirkwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.

