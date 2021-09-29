Box: Kirkwood 5, Mehlville 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Mehlville
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Kirkwood
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Mehlville
|8-9
|3-1
|121/7
|85/5
|Kirkwood
|4-13
|2-1
|73/4
|127/7
|Mehlville
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lily Douglas (#9, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jordan Silies (#1, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maddy Kordik (#4, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Emily Vassolo (#3, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gabi Moen (#23, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emilee Goebel (#19, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kirkwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.