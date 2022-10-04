 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Kirkwood 5, Ritenour 1

  • 0
12345678RHE
Ritenour00000010172
Kirkwood00001004500

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Ritenour16-56-1224/1160/3
Kirkwood9-142-6118/6155/7

RitenourABRHRBI2B3BHR
Hailey Ebert (#10, SS, So.)3110000
Liz Dobbs (#8, SS, Sr.)4020000
Layla Fouche' (#15, 1B, Sr.)2010000
Samantha Lohnes (#14, C, Jr.)3010000
Leyla Payton (#18, P, So.)3010000
Jaycee Durnin (#2, 2B, Fr.)3011100

Kirkwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.

