Box: Kirkwood 5, Ritenour 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|R
|H
|E
|Ritenour
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|7
|2
|Kirkwood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Ritenour
|16-5
|6-1
|224/11
|60/3
|Kirkwood
|9-14
|2-6
|118/6
|155/7
|Ritenour
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Hailey Ebert (#10, SS, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liz Dobbs (#8, SS, Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Layla Fouche' (#15, 1B, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Samantha Lohnes (#14, C, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leyla Payton (#18, P, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jaycee Durnin (#2, 2B, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kirkwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.