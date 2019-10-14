BATTER UP! GET 6 MONTHS FOR $19.99
1234567RHE
Kirkwood1401618212110
Lindbergh13041241500

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Kirkwood12-154-4176/7176/7
Lindbergh6-150-6129/5229/8

KirkwoodABRHRBI2B3BHR
Elsa Church (#9, 5-8, P, Sr.)5440110
Katie Hastings (#8, 5-8, OF, Jr.)5443100
Rayne Grus (#15, 5-5, P, Sr.)5343000
Allie Friar (#22, 5-5, C, Fr.)3320000
Jessie Hopper (#6, 5-4, OF, Sr.)5232100
Lindsay McCarthy (#18, 5-6, 3B, Sr.)6221100
Kate Domian (#19)2211000
Olivia Hiscox (#23, 5-9, C, Sr.)1112000

Lindbergh
Individual stats Have not been reported.

