|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Kirkwood
|1
|4
|0
|1
|6
|1
|8
|21
|21
|10
|Lindbergh
|1
|3
|0
|4
|1
|2
|4
|15
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Kirkwood
|12-15
|4-4
|176/7
|176/7
|Lindbergh
|6-15
|0-6
|129/5
|229/8
|Kirkwood
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Elsa Church (#9, 5-8, P, Sr.)
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Katie Hastings (#8, 5-8, OF, Jr.)
|5
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Rayne Grus (#15, 5-5, P, Sr.)
|5
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Allie Friar (#22, 5-5, C, Fr.)
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jessie Hopper (#6, 5-4, OF, Sr.)
|5
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Lindsay McCarthy (#18, 5-6, 3B, Sr.)
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kate Domian (#19)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Olivia Hiscox (#23, 5-9, C, Sr.)
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lindbergh
|Individual stats Have not been reported.