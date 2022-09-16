 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lafayette 1, Northwest Cedar Hill 0

12345678RHE
Northwest Cedar Hill00000000000
Lafayette00000001160

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill7-83-069/543/3
Lafayette10-61-092/633/2

Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.

LafayetteABRHRBI2B3BHR
Josephine Alspaw (#5, So.)2100000
Abby Carr (#12, So.)4021000
Addyson Jones (#6, Jr.)3020000
Sydney Berger (#8)3010000
Emma Durfee (#11, Sr.)3010000

