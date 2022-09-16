Box: Lafayette 1, Northwest Cedar Hill 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|R
|H
|E
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|7-8
|3-0
|69/5
|43/3
|Lafayette
|10-6
|1-0
|92/6
|33/2
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lafayette
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Josephine Alspaw (#5, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Carr (#12, So.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Addyson Jones (#6, Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sydney Berger (#8)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Durfee (#11, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0