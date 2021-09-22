Box: Lafayette 10, Liberty (Wentzville) 7

|1
|R
|H
|E
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7
|12
|1
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2
|0
|10
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|4-9
|1-3
|34/3
|94/7
|Lafayette
|11-7
|2-1
|95/7
|76/6
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kylee Orf (#5, OF, Sr.)
|4
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ella Evans (#6, INF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Baylie Roetemeyer (#13, C, Fr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Payton Hemmer (#1, INF, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Kozlowski (#20, OF, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Anna Strother (#2, INF, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
