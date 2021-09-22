 Skip to main content
Box: Lafayette 10, Liberty (Wentzville) 7
Box: Lafayette 10, Liberty (Wentzville) 7

1234567RHE
Liberty (Wentzville)00200147121
Lafayette00017201000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)4-91-334/394/7
Lafayette11-72-195/776/6

Liberty (Wentzville)ABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kylee Orf (#5, OF, Sr.)4343011
Ella Evans (#6, INF, Sr.)4230100
Baylie Roetemeyer (#13, C, Fr.)4111100
Payton Hemmer (#1, INF, Fr.)3110000
Sam Kozlowski (#20, OF, Jr.)4021200
Anna Strother (#2, INF, So.)4010000

Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.

