Box: Lafayette 10, Lindbergh 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Lafayette
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|2
|10
|0
|0
|Lindbergh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lafayette
|5-0
|0-0
|38/8
|10/2
|Lindbergh
|1-2
|0-1
|11/2
|10/2
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lindbergh
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Sam Waldron (#1, P, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Goodrich (#2, SS, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.