Box: Lafayette 12, Lindbergh 7

|R
|H
|E
|Lafayette
|12
|0
|0
|Lindbergh
|7
|9
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lafayette
|8-7
|0-1
|76/5
|63/4
|Lindbergh
|4-8
|1-1
|75/5
|107/7
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lindbergh
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Morgan Goodrich (#2, CF, Sr.)
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Allie Waldron (#1, C, Fr.)
|3
|3
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Nicole Thomas (#5, 3B, So.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Alexa Smalling (#22, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hayden Cochran (#9, C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
