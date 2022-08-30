 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lafayette 13, Rosati-Kain 0

1234RHE
Lafayette301913170
Rosati-Kain0000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lafayette3-30-034/612/2
Rosati-Kain0-40-010/237/6

LafayetteABRHRBI2B3BHR
Addyson Jones (Jr.)4341300
Taylor Nania1300000
Riley Mulligan4221100
Emma Durfee (Sr.)3122000
Lillian Ware (Sr.)4114001
Josephine Alspaw (So.)4111000
Alexis Gramlich (Jr.)0100000
Lauren Pauls (So.)2100000
Abby Carr (So.)3031100
Sydney Berger3020000
Addison Penn (So.)4012000
Makenzie Elsalaymeh1010000

Rosati-Kain
Individual stats Have not been reported.

