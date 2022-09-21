Box: Lafayette 14, Timberland 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|10
|1
|2
|14
|0
|0
|Timberland
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lafayette
|13-6
|2-0
|118/6
|42/2
|Timberland
|9-8
|1-3
|98/5
|106/6
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Timberland
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Gracie Miller (#10, INF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Walkenhorst (#8, INF, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madi Thomas (#3, OF, Fr.)
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Paityn Slezak (#2, INF, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ali Dockler (#6, INF, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0