 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Box: Lafayette 14, Timberland 2

  • 0
12345RHE
Lafayette1010121400
Timberland02000250

People are also reading…

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lafayette13-62-0118/642/2
Timberland9-81-398/5106/6

Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.

TimberlandABRHRBI2B3BHR
Gracie Miller (#10, INF, Jr.)3110000
Riley Walkenhorst (#8, INF, So.)2100000
Madi Thomas (#3, OF, Fr.)2021000
Paityn Slezak (#2, INF, Fr.)3010000
Ali Dockler (#6, INF, Jr.)2011000

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area fall softball rankings, Week 5

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/19/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Washington (20-2)12. Eureka (13-3)23. Troy Buchanan (15-5)44. Summit (12…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News