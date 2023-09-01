|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Bartlesville, Okla.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Bartlesville, Okla.
|0-1
|0-0
|0/0
|2/2
|Lafayette
|3-0
|1-0
|21/21
|0/0
|Bartlesville, Okla.
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lafayette
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lauren Pauls (#10, OF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aubrey Sinn (#16, OF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Addyson Jones (#6, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0