Box: Lafayette 2, Kirkwood 1
Box: Lafayette 2, Kirkwood 1

1234567RHE
Kirkwood0000010100
Lafayette0000020280

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Kirkwood5-52-197/1070/7
Lafayette9-23-160/633/3

Kirkwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.

LafayetteABRHRBI2B3BHR
Addyson Jones (#7, Fr.)3121100
Morgan Vehige (#13, Jr.)1100000
Kylee Hansen (#10, Sr.)3031000
Landee Wasson (#18, Sr.)3010100
Lillian Ware (#3, So.)3010100
Gina Betancourt (#4, Jr.)3010000



