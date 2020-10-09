Box: Lafayette 2, Kirkwood 1

|1
|R
|H
|E
|Kirkwood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Kirkwood
|5-5
|2-1
|97/10
|70/7
|Lafayette
|9-2
|3-1
|60/6
|33/3
|Kirkwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lafayette
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Addyson Jones (#7, Fr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Morgan Vehige (#13, Jr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kylee Hansen (#10, Sr.)
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Landee Wasson (#18, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lillian Ware (#3, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Gina Betancourt (#4, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
