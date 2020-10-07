 Skip to main content
Box: Lafayette 3, Eureka 2
0 comments

1234567RHE
Eureka1000010200
Lafayette10010103100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Eureka6-22-266/827/3
Lafayette8-13-157/719/2

Eureka
Individual stats Have not been reported.

LafayetteABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kylee Hansen (#10, Sr.)3220000
Lillian Ware (#3, So.)3110000
Paige Halter (#1, Jr.)2021000
Kathryn Flowers (#16, Sr.)3021100
Addyson Jones (#7, Fr.)3010000
Landee Wasson (#18, Sr.)3010000
Lauren Brooks (#11, Sr.)2011000

