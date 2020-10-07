Box: Lafayette 3, Eureka 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Eureka
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|10
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Eureka
|6-2
|2-2
|66/8
|27/3
|Lafayette
|8-1
|3-1
|57/7
|19/2
|Eureka
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lafayette
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kylee Hansen (#10, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lillian Ware (#3, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paige Halter (#1, Jr.)
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kathryn Flowers (#16, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Addyson Jones (#7, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Landee Wasson (#18, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Brooks (#11, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.