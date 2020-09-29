 Skip to main content
Box: Lafayette 4, St. Joseph's 0
Box: Lafayette 4, St. Joseph's 0

1234567RHE
Lafayette0030001490
St. Joseph's0000000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lafayette4-00-028/710/2
St. Joseph's0-20-02/010/2

LafayetteABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kate Sommer (#9, Sr.)4131200
Landee Wasson (#18, Sr.)3123001
Kaley Adzick (#8, Jr.)3120000
Lauren Brooks (#11, Sr.)3110000
Kathryn Flowers (#16, Sr.)3010000

St. Joseph's
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/281. Washington (12-4) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) vs. Francis Howell Central (11-9), 4:15 p.m (postponed).3.…

