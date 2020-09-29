Box: Lafayette 4, St. Joseph's 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|9
|0
|St. Joseph's
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lafayette
|4-0
|0-0
|28/7
|10/2
|St. Joseph's
|0-2
|0-0
|2/0
|10/2
|Lafayette
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kate Sommer (#9, Sr.)
|4
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Landee Wasson (#18, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Kaley Adzick (#8, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Brooks (#11, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kathryn Flowers (#16, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Joseph's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.