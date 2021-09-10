Box: Lafayette 4, Timberland 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Timberland
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Timberland
|5-4
|1-2
|50/6
|41/5
|Lafayette
|5-5
|0-1
|39/4
|33/4
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lafayette
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Josephine Alspaw (#5, UTI, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paige Halter (#1, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gina Betancourt-Diaz (#4, C, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Vehige (#18, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Addyson Jones (#6, OF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Carr (#12, P, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.