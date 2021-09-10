 Skip to main content
Box: Lafayette 4, Timberland 1
Box: Lafayette 4, Timberland 1

1234567RHE
Timberland0001000100
Lafayette0040000460

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Timberland5-41-250/641/5
Lafayette5-50-139/433/4

Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.

LafayetteABRHRBI2B3BHR
Josephine Alspaw (#5, UTI, Fr.)3110000
Paige Halter (#1, OF, Sr.)2111000
Gina Betancourt-Diaz (#4, C, Sr.)3111000
Morgan Vehige (#18, OF, Sr.)2110000
Addyson Jones (#6, OF, So.)3011000
Abby Carr (#12, P, Fr.)3010100

