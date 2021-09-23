 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lafayette 5, Marquette 2
0 comments

Box: Lafayette 5, Marquette 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
123456RHE
Marquette000020200
Lafayette001301560

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Marquette16-71-2161/761/3
Lafayette12-72-150/278/3

Marquette
Individual stats Have not been reported.

LafayetteABRHRBI2B3BHR
Paige Halter (#1, OF, Sr.)1200000
Morgan Vehige (#18, OF, Sr.)3112100
Addyson Jones (#6, OF, So.)2110000
Emma Durfee (#11, C, Jr.)3110000
Lillian Ware (#3, C, Jr.)4010000
Gina Betancourt-Diaz (#4, C, Sr.)3010000
Josephine Alspaw (#5, UTI, Fr.)3011100

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Pitch: Dodgers, or Giants? Which match-up would you like better for the Cardinals in a wild-card game?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/181. Summit (16-1) was idle.2. Eureka (14-1) was idle.3. Marquette (15-5) def. Washington (13-5), 6-0.4. Washington (…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/211. Eureka (15-1) was idle.2. Summit (18-1) def. Northwest Cedar Hill (9-9), 11-0.3. Marquette (15-6) was idle.4. Wa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News