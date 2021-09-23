Box: Lafayette 5, Marquette 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Marquette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|5
|6
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Marquette
|16-7
|1-2
|161/7
|61/3
|Lafayette
|12-7
|2-1
|50/2
|78/3
|Marquette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lafayette
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Paige Halter (#1, OF, Sr.)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Vehige (#18, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Addyson Jones (#6, OF, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Durfee (#11, C, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lillian Ware (#3, C, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gina Betancourt-Diaz (#4, C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Josephine Alspaw (#5, UTI, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
