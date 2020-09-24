Box: Lafayette 6, Northwest Cedar Hill 5

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|R
|H
|E
|Lafayette
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|11
|0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lafayette
|2-0
|0-0
|17/8
|6/3
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|12-6
|0-0
|152/76
|95/48
|Lafayette
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Paige Halter (#1, Jr.)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Landee Wasson (#18, Sr.)
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Lillian Ware (#3, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Kaley Adzick (#8, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kate Sommer (#9, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kylee Hansen (#10, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Addyson Jones (#7, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
