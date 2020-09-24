 Skip to main content
Box: Lafayette 6, Northwest Cedar Hill 5
Box: Lafayette 6, Northwest Cedar Hill 5

12345678RHE
Lafayette300001116110
Northwest Cedar Hill01300100500

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lafayette2-00-017/86/3
Northwest Cedar Hill12-60-0152/7695/48

LafayetteABRHRBI2B3BHR
Paige Halter (#1, Jr.)0200000
Landee Wasson (#18, Sr.)4131001
Lillian Ware (#3, So.)4123001
Kaley Adzick (#8, Jr.)4120000
Kate Sommer (#9, Sr.)4120100
Kylee Hansen (#10, Sr.)3011000
Addyson Jones (#7, Fr.)3010000

Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.

