Box: Lafayette 7, Northwest Cedar Hill 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|8
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|18-11
|0-2
|235/8
|176/6
|Lafayette
|10-2
|4-1
|67/2
|34/1
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lafayette
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kate Sommer (#9, Sr.)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kathryn Flowers (#16, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Landee Wasson (#18, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Lauren Brooks (#11, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Paige Halter (#1, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gina Betancourt (#4, Jr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lillian Ware (#3, So.)
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Kylee Hansen (#10, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Charlton (#17, Jr.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Addyson Jones (#7, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
