Box: Lafayette 7, Northwest Cedar Hill 1
1234567RHE
Northwest Cedar Hill0000001100
Lafayette1303000780

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill18-110-2235/8176/6
Lafayette10-24-167/234/1

Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.

LafayetteABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kate Sommer (#9, Sr.)2200000
Kathryn Flowers (#16, Sr.)3120101
Landee Wasson (#18, Sr.)3111001
Lauren Brooks (#11, Sr.)2101000
Paige Halter (#1, Jr.)2100000
Gina Betancourt (#4, Jr.)1100000
Lillian Ware (#3, So.)4022100
Kylee Hansen (#10, Sr.)3010000
Abby Charlton (#17, Jr.)1010100
Addyson Jones (#7, Fr.)4010100

