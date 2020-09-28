 Skip to main content
Box: Lafayette 7, Parkway West 4
Box: Lafayette 7, Parkway West 4

1234567RHE
Lafayette2400001700
Parkway West2000200471

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lafayette3-00-024/810/3
Parkway West0-10-04/17/2

Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Parkway WestABRHRBI2B3BHR
Addison Turken (#2, So.)4121100
Allie Judd (#37, Jr.)3122001
Rachel Livak (#5)3110000
Megan Leahy (#29, Sr.)2100000
Jyllian Poelker (#13)4010000
Makenzie Brown (#7)3010000

