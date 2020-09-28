Box: Lafayette 7, Parkway West 4

|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lafayette
|3-0
|0-0
|24/8
|10/3
|Parkway West
|0-1
|0-0
|4/1
|7/2
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Addison Turken (#2, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Allie Judd (#37, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Rachel Livak (#5)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Megan Leahy (#29, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jyllian Poelker (#13)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Makenzie Brown (#7)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
