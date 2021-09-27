Box: Lafayette 8, Hazelwood West 0

|1
|Hazelwood West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Lafayette
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|8
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Hazelwood West
|9-4
|0-1
|121/9
|78/6
|Lafayette
|13-9
|2-1
|110/8
|90/6
|Hazelwood West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alana Dixon (#5, 2B, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cheyenne Bowman (#8, CF, So.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
