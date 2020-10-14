 Skip to main content
Box: Lafayette 9, Lindbergh 1
Box: Lafayette 9, Lindbergh 1

1234567RHE
Lindbergh1000000167
Lafayette0400230900

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lindbergh5-71-295/899/8
Lafayette11-24-176/635/3

LindberghABRHRBI2B3BHR
Morgan Goodrich (#2, SS, Jr.)3131001
Emily Wright (#7, C, So.)3010000
Hayden Cochran (#9, C, Jr.)3010000
Anastasia Olson (#14, P, Jr.)3010000

Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.

