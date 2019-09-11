Subscribe for 99¢
123456RHE
Francis Howell001010200
Lafayette53110212150

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell1-70-332/467/8
Lafayette2-30-230/422/3

Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.

LafayetteABRHRBI2B3BHR
Callie Harrison (#4, OF, Sr.)3332000
Hannah Long (#13, Uti, Jr.)4232100
Cassie Owens (#10, OF)4222100
Kaley Adzick (#6, P, So.)4210000
Lexi Brewer (#11, IF, Sr.)2111000
Paige Halter (#3, OF)1100000
Lillian Ware (#2, Uti)0100000
Kathryn Flowers (#17, C, Jr.)4020000
Kate Sommer (#9, 1B, Jr.)4020000
Landee Wasson (#18, P, Jr.)3010000

