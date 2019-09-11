|1
|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|15
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell
|1-7
|0-3
|32/4
|67/8
|Lafayette
|2-3
|0-2
|30/4
|22/3
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lafayette
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Callie Harrison (#4, OF, Sr.)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Long (#13, Uti, Jr.)
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Cassie Owens (#10, OF)
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Kaley Adzick (#6, P, So.)
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Brewer (#11, IF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Paige Halter (#3, OF)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lillian Ware (#2, Uti)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kathryn Flowers (#17, C, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kate Sommer (#9, 1B, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Landee Wasson (#18, P, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0