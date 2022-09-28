Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 1, Warrenton 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Warrenton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Warrenton
|9-6
|7-2
|84/6
|42/3
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|16-8
|7-2
|202/13
|140/9
|Warrenton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Payton Hemmer (#1, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zoey Arnold (#4, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Andrzejewski (#7, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baylie Roetemeyer (#13, So.)
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0