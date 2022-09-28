 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 1, Warrenton 0

  • 0
1234567RHE
Warrenton0000000000
Liberty (Wentzville)0000001150

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Warrenton9-67-284/642/3
Liberty (Wentzville)16-87-2202/13140/9

Warrenton
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Liberty (Wentzville)ABRHRBI2B3BHR
Payton Hemmer (#1, So.)4110000
Zoey Arnold (#4, Jr.)4020000
Riley Andrzejewski (#7, Jr.)4010000
Baylie Roetemeyer (#13, So.)5010000

